PNP: Over 20 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Sulu; one nabbed

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P20 million worth of illegal drugs in Sulu, the Philippine National Police said on Monday, March 15.

The PNP said the paper bag with more or less three kilograms of shabu and with a street value of P20.4 million were seized from Ejek Ali Abduhalim, 44, in a buy-bust operation on Sunday.

The PNP said the operation was conducted by intel operatives of the Sulu, Jolo Municipal Police Station, the Indanan Municipal Police Station, and the 11th and 35th Mobile Intelligence Battalion in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Barangay Walled City in Jolo.

Two mobile phones were also seized from the suspect, who is now facing drug-related charges.

“The PNP is working double-time to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs in every Region across the country, as we continue to intensify our anti-illegal drugs operations,” PNP officer-in-charge Guillermo Eleazar said.