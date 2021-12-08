PNP orders probe into killing of town councilor

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Dionardo Carlos has ordered a probe into the killing of a town councilor in Ilocos Norte.

According to Carlos, it is too early to say the killing of Apolonio Medrano, 69, was election-related.

“Our investigators are exerting all efforts… Let’s see where the evidence will lead us in this investigation,” Carlos said.

The PNP said Medrano was about to board his vehicle after attending a flag-raising ceremony in Sarrat when he was shot on Dec. 6.

He sustained gunshot wounds in various parts of his body.

He was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead by the attending physician.

According to the PNP, based on witness’ statements, the gunman, who was wearing a jacket, fled the scene using a motorcycle.

Medrano, the PNP said, is a retired PNP intelligence officer.

He survived an ambush attempt on April 26, 2017.