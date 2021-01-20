PNP: NPA members kidnap 3 barangay officials in Masbate; one escapes

(Eagle News) — Three barangay officials were kidnapped by New People’s Army members in Masbate on Tuesday, but one managed to escape, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP said barangay chair Aniano Capinig of Cabas-an, Aroroy has already informed his family he managed to flee after he, Barangay Kagawad Victorino Piorado and Barangay Tanod Arnel Refanan were forcibly taken at gunpoint by some 30 NPA members who arrived in the village at 4 a.m.

Caping, a former NPA member who previously surrendered to authorities, is now in a secure location.

Both Piorado and Refanan, however, are still being held captive by the group led by a certain “Cris” and “Star.”

The PNP said after the kidnapping, the three were tied up and brought to a hilly portion of Barangay Cabas-an while the NPA members threatened to kill one hostage every two hours.

Military-police operations are underway for the rescue of Piorado and Refanan.

Philippine Army troops from the 2nd Infantry Battalion and the Provincial Mobile Force Company are leading the rescue operations.