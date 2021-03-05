PNP: Nine trafficked minors rescued in E. Visayas

(Eagle News) — Authorities in Eastern Visayas rescued nine minors the police believe were being trafficked for child labor in Luzon.

The Philippine National Police said the nine, five girls and four boys, came all the way from Surigao del Sur and were en route to Pampanga when rescued on Wednesday.

The rescue operation stemmed from a telephone call from Police Lt. Dennis N. Cayme, officer in charge of the San Agustin Municipal Police Station in Surigao Del Sur, to the Palo Municipal Police Station in Leyte about the minors on board a colorum public utility vehicle.

When intercepted by Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board and PNP operatives, the nine children aged between 13 and 17 were accompanied by Marialina Vasquez, 51, the PNP said.

The PNP said operatives of the Women and Children Protection Desk of Leyte Police Provincial Office and representatives of the Department of Social Welfare and Development later found the nine children had been recruited from San Agustin, Surigao del Sur by Vasquez and a certain Gerald Tebale, 25.

The children were reportedly promised jobs at the Villa Alfredo’s Resort in Purok 1, Barangay San Fernando, Pampanga with a monthly salary of P7,000.

Vasquez was placed under arrest, while a manhunt is underway for Tebale, who managed to escape.

The rescued minors are now under the custody of the DSWD Region 8.