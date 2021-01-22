PNP: Most wanted person in Agusan del Sur nabbed

Alleged NPA member wanted for murder, frustrated murder killed in shootout in Leyte

(Eagle News) –A New People’s Army member wanted for murder and frustrated murder was killed in a shootout with police in Leyte while the most wanted person in Agusan del Sur was arrested on Wednesday, the Philippine National Police said.

In a statement, the PNP said Preciano Galleon alias Penoy died as he resisted police operatives who were out to serve warrants for his arrest in Barangay Santo Niño, Matalom.

The PNP said Galleon was the subject of two separate warrants issued by Judge Jose H. Mijares of the Regional Trial Court 8th Judicial Region Branch 26 San Juan, Southern Leyte.

It said he was an accused in the ambush of the defunct 359th PNP Mobile Force Company personnel on March 7, 1993 in Sitio Kanangka-an, Barangay Catmon, Saint Bernard.

The ambush killed PO1 Gilbert Caspe and wounded PO1 Arnel Conge and PO1 Thomas Alicer.

Meanwhile, Police General Debold M Sinas, said Jossierick Plaza Mamerto alias “Bulaw” was arrested by a composite police team in Sitio Away, Barangay San Andres, Bunawan at 4 p.m.

The PNP said Mamerto was the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Marigel S Dagani-Hugo of RTC Branch 6 of Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, and was facing two counts of murder in connection with the shooting of Adam Daniel Quilaman and Joseph Daniel Quilaman on September 5, 2018.

“There is no escaping the law because we are determined to pursue and arrest wanted persons who have long evaded arrest,” Sinas said.