PNP molecular lab in Cebu now operational

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police’s molecular laboratory in Cebu is now operational.

The PNP said this was after the Health Facilities and Services Regulatory Bureau of the Department of Health granted the PNP Regional Health Service-7 the license to operate.

The DOH license that is effective until December 2021 gives the PNP-RHS7 official authority to conduct Reverse Transcriptase – Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing to detect COVID-19 cases.

According to PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, the new facility in Camp Sotero Cabahug on Gorordo Avenue can allow for 60 to 80 manual tests and 120 to 180 Automated Covid-19 tests daily.

He said the lab will cater to PNP personnel from Police Regional Offices in Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas.

“This latest addition to the PNP technical capacity for early detection of COVID-19 among its personnel, supports the DOH program of aggressive testing as part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Eleazar added.

The PNP said at present, two molecular laboratories in Camp Crame are operational.

They have a combined capacity of 420 tests per day.

Another two molecular laboratories in Davao City have a combined daily testing capacity of 320.

These last two are serving the PNP Units in the six regions of Mindanao.