PNP: Member of gun-for-hire syndicate killed in gunfight with police in Laguna

(Eagle News) — A member of a notorious gun-for-hire syndicate died in a gunfight with policemen in Laguna, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, James Dairezze Elomina died of gunshot wounds sustained from the encounter between law enforcers who were out to serve a warrant for homicide against him.

The PNP said the warrant–issued by Francisco Dizon Pano, presiding judge of Branch 93 of the Regional Trial Court of San Pedro City last August 24, 2017–was served on December 29 at 10 p.m. in Aplaya Purok 4, Barangay Cuyab, San Pedro City.

Citing reports from the Laguna Provincial Police Office, the PNP said instead of surrendering, Elomina chose to run toward the Aplaya area and engaged the lawmen in the gunfight.

He was rushed to Jose Amante Hospital in Barangay Sto. Nino but was declared dead on arrival.

Recovered from the crime scene were a caliber .45, two fired cartridge cases, 25 sachets of suspected shabu, and cash amounting to P1,440.

The remains of the suspect were brought to a funeral parlor in Barangay Nueva for autopsy, the Laguna PNP said.

According to the PNP, based on intelligence reports, since 2016, Elomina had been an active member of the Ireneo Fajardo Criminal Group, a gang involved in gun-for-hire activities and illegal drug trade operating in the south districts of Laguna Province and Muntinlupa City.