PNP: Man wanted for murder, frustrated murder dies in shootout with police in Zamboanga Sibugay

(Eagle News) — A man wanted for murder and frustrated murder died in an encounter with police in Zamboanga Sibugay on Saturday, Jan. 30, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP said Jammodin Cahal, 39, was killed after he shot at police officers who were out to arrest him at 7:45 a.m.

Cahal had other pending murder and frustrated murder charges before the National Prosecution Service, the PNP said.

According to PNP Chief Debold Sinas, Cahal was identified as a member of the Jar-R Palada Criminal Group led by a certain Esmael Sanday.

“This group is involved in illegal drug trade, extortion and gun-for-hire activities,” Sinas said.

The PNP said recovered from Cahal was a cal.30 M-1 Garand rifle with four clips of spare ammunition.