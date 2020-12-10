PNP: Leader of notorious Samar-based robbery group killed in shootout with police

(Eagle News) — The leader of a notorious Samar-based robbery group who was facing criminal cases died in a shootout with police on Wednesday, December 9, the Philippine National Police said on Thursday, December 10.

A report by Eastern Visayas PNP Regional Director, Police Brigadier General Ronaldo De Jesus said Arvin Mendova Baculanlan of Barangay Tingib, Basey, was killed in a gunfight that ensued after he shot at police officers who were out to serve a warrant of arrest against him.

The PNP said Baculanlan the warrant issued by Executive Judge Tarcelo Sabarre of the RTC 8th, Judicial Region, Branch 30, Basey was for robbery with violence or intimidation.

PNP records also showed he was the leader of the “Baculanlan group” involved in a string of robberies operating in the municipalities of Basey, Marabut, Sta Rita, and the nearby towns of 2nd district of Samar, De Jesus said.

De Jesus said Baculanlan was immediately brought to the nearest hospital but declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.