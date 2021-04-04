PNP: La Union town councilor nabbed for illegal possession of firearms, ammo

(Eagle News) — A La Union town councilor was arrested on Saturday, April 3, for illegal possession of firearms and ammo, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Michael Mapalo of Tubao was nabbed in Barangay Gonzales after he was found in possession of firearms without the corresponding permits.

The authorities at that time were enforcing a search warrant issued by Judge Romeo Atillo of the First Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court, Branch 31 of Agoo.

Seized from Mapalo were one cal. 45 pistol, one magazine assembly for a cal. 45 pistol loaded with four live ammunition, one 5.56 M16 baby armalite rifle Elisco, and one magazine assembly for M16 loaded with nine live ammunition.

“When the authorities asked for corresponding documents for the firearms, Manalo could not provide the said documents,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.

The suspect was brought to the Tubao Municipal Police Station for the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), the PNP said.

“When a person has unlicensed guns or with expired license, it is already considered as loose firearms. Anyone who has either expired license or unlicensed firearms can coordinate with the nearest police station for them to be able to assist in the proper disposition of the firearms. Otherwise, the PNP will be forced to file a search warrant and confiscate the firearms with corresponding charges against the violators”, Sinas said.