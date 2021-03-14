PNP: Intel police chief of Carmen, Cebu nabbed for robbery-extortion

(Eagle News) — The intelligence police chief of a police station in Cebu was arrested for robbery-extortion on Friday, the Philippine National Police said over the weekend.

In a statement, the PNP said Police Executive Master Sergeant Julius Medura Obañana of Carmen Police Station in Carmen was nabbed in an entrapment operation at 1:30 p.m.

The operation was organized following complaints from Arlene Pitogo Maglasang that Obañana was demanding P3,000 in exchange for the release of a motorcycle which was confiscated in a drug-related operation but was not included in the evidence report.

Recovered from the suspect were the three P1,000-peso bills in marked money and the orange Rapido Euro Brand motorcycle.

“We will not tolerate policemen found engaging in illegal and unprofessional acts,” Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP officer-in-charge, said.