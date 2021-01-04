PNP in pursuit of suspects behind attack on South Upi, Maguindanao mayor’s convoy

(Eagle News) –Police are in hot pursuit of the suspects in the roadside bomb attack on the convoy of South Upi, Maguindanao Mayor Reynalbert O. Insular on Sunday, January 4.

The Philippine National Police made the announcement a day after the suspects detonated an improvised explosive device in Pandan and Pilar that left one dead and four others hurt.

The PNP identified the fatality as Thelmo Divinagracia Sase, 28; while the injured were John Tumbaga, 30; Christian Sase, 22; Ernesto Debang, 53; and Leonard Betita, 20.

Insular escaped unhurt.

According to the PNP, pursuit operations are province-wide.

No motive has been determined yet.