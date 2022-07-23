PNP: Husband and wife from Negros Oriental nabbed in buy-bust; P1.1 million worth of shabu seized

(Eagle News)–A husband and wife from Negros Oriental were arrested in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also seized from Jomy Dela Cruz Consular, 42, and Leosella Cuenca Consular, were more or less 170 grams of shabu worth P1,156,000, one tricycle, drug paraphernalia, among others.

The operation took place at 3:30 pm in Barangay Camugao, Negros Occidental.

No additional details were provided on the operation.

“Our continuing war against illegal drugs will sustain without letup because we believe that this fight against illegal drugs is not only to protect the lives of our people but more importantly, it is our battlecry to preserve the future of our next generation,” Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., PNP officer-in-charge, said.

The suspects and the evidence were brought to the provincial drug office, the PNP said.

Charges are set to be filed against the suspects.