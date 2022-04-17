PNP: High-value drug personality dead following Camarines Norte “armed confrontation” with police

(Eagle News)–A high-value drug personality was shot and killed following an “armed confrontation” with police in Camarines Norte on Saturday, April 16, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also seized from Merlito Senaon Bayta Jr., 37, in the incident that ensued in Daet following a buy-bust operation was P6.8 million worth of shabu.

The PNP said the police had called on the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office to transport the wounded suspect to the hospital but upon arrival by the MDRRMO personnel and upon checking of Bayta’s vital signs, they declared him dead.

Apart from the 1000 grams of shabu, also seized from the suspect was one pistol and the buy- bust money.

“I commend our Southern Luzon police officers for sustaining the aggressive police operations against high-value targets engaged in trafficking and distribution of illegal drugs and for keeping the community safe from notorious drug criminals that have destroyed thousands of lives, families and dreams,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.