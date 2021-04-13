PNP: Five Korean nationals, four Filipinos nabbed in Angeles for hacking, phishing activities

(Eagle News) — Five Korean nationals and four Filipinos were nabbed in Angeles City for hacking and phishing activities, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Lee Sungbo alias Seven, Yoensu Yoon, Junguk Lee, Alyssa Payabyab Lee, Maiko de Luna Natividad, John Patrick Sotto Gonzales, Bong Baja Garcia, Lee Jaehun, and Song Gil Sung were arrested in separate operations on Monday.

The PNP said the arrest of the nine suspects stemmed from separate warrants of arrest for Violation of R.A. No. 8484 (Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998) as amended issued by Presiding Judge Benigno C Abila, of the Regional Trial Court of Branch 117 of the Third Judicial Region of Angeles City.

“The arrested persons are engaged in fraudulent activities through hacking and phishing, victimizing mostly Korean Nationals and US Citizens who are widely known as online banking/transaction users,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.

He said the suspects, based on reports, have amassed millions of pesos from their activities that “constitute economic sabotage.”

Recovered from the suspects were three laptops, two tablets, seven cell phones, 23 mini-SD cards, two USB connectors, two OTP generators, one extension router, and one LED monitor, among others.

Also seized was one box of assorted sim cards, 14 computers, 12 cellphones with an attached improvised scheming device; four credit cards, and 24 notebooks with written account details.

The suspects were brought to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Angeles “for documentation” prior to the filing of the criminal charges in court.