PNP: Drug suspect dead in armed encounter with police in Cebu, another escapes

(Eagle News)–A drug suspect died in an armed encounter with authorities in Cebu City early Saturday, June 18, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, the “cohort” of Mark Ronald Matig-a identified as June Tunacao, meanwhile, managed to elude arrest following the encounter during the buy-bust operation inside the Chinese Cemetery in Barangay Careta.

Seized during the operation were more or less 3 kilograms of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P20,400,000, one pistol and one magazine containing 12 live ammo, among others.

“I commend our men in Central Visayas for another job well done in line with our intensified campaign against illegal drugs as we pursue our mission in keeping our country safe and drug-free,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao said.

The PNP said the slain suspect was brought to the St. Francis Memorial Homes.

Tunacao, meanwhile, is the subject of a manhunt operation.

The confiscated drugs are under the PNP Region 7’s Forensic Group while the other evidence seized is with Region 7’s Drug Enforcement Group for “documentation and proper disposition,” the PNP said.