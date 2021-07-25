PNP destroys two marijuana farms in Davao del Sur

(Eagle News) — Authorities destroyed 15,000 fully-grown marijuana plants worth P3 million in Davao del Sur on Saturday, July 25.

According to the Philippine National Police, the plants were found in two clandestine farms in Sitio Siman Da-ag, Barangay Tacub, Kiblawan.

The first site was 600 square meters big and housed 5,000 fully-grown marijuana plants of the 15,000 destroyed.

The PNP estimated their value at P1,000,000.

The second site, on the other hand, had a total estimated land area of 1000 square meters and housed 10,000 fully grown marijuana plants worth P2,000,000.

The PNP said an investigation was underway to determine the identities of the sites’ cultivators.