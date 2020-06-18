PNP deploys around 100 policemen from regional offices to assist in ECQ implementation in Cebu City

(Eagle News)–Around 100 policemen from two regional offices will be deployed to Cebu City to help enforce the enhanced community quarantine there.

In a statement, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said 50 police personnel each from the Police Regional Offices in Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas will be sent to the city upon orders by PNP Chief Archie Gamboa.

He said this was upon the recommendation of PNP Deputy Chief for Operations and concurrent Joint Task Force Covid-19 Commander, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

Banac said the health services of the two regional offices made sure that those deployed underwent health protocols before leaving.

Police Major Gen. Israel Dickson, PNP director for Integrated Police Operations in the Visayas, was tasked to coordinate and monitor the police officers.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte said Cebu City would revert to being an ECQ area following the continued rise of COVID-19 infections there.

Cebu Mayor Edgardo Labella had said he would appeal the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases decision, but Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the period of appeals had already lapsed.