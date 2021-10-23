PNP COVID-19 tally rises to 41,587

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases among police personnel rose to 41587 after 63 more cases were reported.

The Philippine National Police said of the total cases, 792 were active.

Recoveries also rose to 40672 with the additional 82 recoveries.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 126.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP has said over 80 percent of the force was fully vaccinated.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first COVID-19 vaccine shot in June.