PNP COVID-19 tally at 48,567

(Eagle News) — Thirty-two more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to Philippine National Police data, the additional cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 48567.

Of these, 684 are active.

Recoveries also rose to 47756 with the additional 119 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 127, with no additional deaths reported.

The PNP has said that as of December last year, less than 1 percent of the entire police force remain unvaccinated.

Health authorities have said that COVID-19 vaccination can help prevent severe COVID-19 symptoms and deaths from the virus.

The following of social distancing and other health protocols, however, should still be done as vaccinated individuals may still contract the virus and transmit the same.