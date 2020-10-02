PNP COVID-19 recovery tally nears 5,000 mark with 98 more recoveries

(Eagle News)–Ninety-eight more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, with the addition, the recovery total rose to 4938 as of Friday night.

Forty-seven additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 6068.

Of these, the PNP said 1113 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 17.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid COVID-19, as they man quarantine checkpoints and ensure peace and order.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan said policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine duty are entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.

Earlier, the PNP signed an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the health and well-being of police personnel amid the pandemic.