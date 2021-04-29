PNP COVID-19 cases breach 20,000 mark

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases reported among police personnel breached the 20,000 mark on Wednesday, April 28.

According to Philippine National Police data released on Thursday, April 29, the 20,009 total cases were after additional 169 cases were reported among PNP personnel.

Of these, 1776 were active.

Over 200, or 202, recoveries were reported among police personnel, pushing PNP COVID-19 recoveries to 18178.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 55.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the PNP announced it had opened a third quarantine facility in Camp Crame for PNP COVID-19 patients.

On Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced the NCR Plus area, which covers Metro Manila, would continue with a modified enhanced community quarantine status.