PNP condemns ambush of policemen in Occidental Mindoro; says NPA behind attack that resulted in 3 PNP deaths

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police condemned what it said was an ambush by New People’s Army members on policemen in Occidental Mindoro on Friday, May 28, resulting in the deaths of three police officers.

The PNP said the ambush at 10:30 a.m. in Sitio Banban in Barangay San Nicolas also resulted in six more policemen being injured.

According to the PNP, the policemen had just delivered aid to a remote barangay in the province when they were attacked.

“We strongly condemn this latest atrocity perpetrated by the communist terrorists in Occidental Mindoro. These terrorists really do not know the concepts of peace and humanity as even in this time of a public health emergency, they continue their cowardly attacks against state forces and even innocent civilians,” PNP Chief, General Guillermo Eleazar said.

Eleazar condoled with the families of the three police officers who died whom he identified as Police Executive Master Sgt. Jonathan Alvarez, Police Staff Sgt. Develos and Police Corporal Gongora.

The three policemen were awarded the Medalya ng Kadakilaan posthumously.

Nine others who engaged the rebels in a firefight–including the six injured—were also given the award.

Police and military personnel have launched manhunt operations against the terrorists behind the attack, the PNP said.