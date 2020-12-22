PNP: Bato, Catanduanes police chief sacked after remark on killing of mother, son

(Eagle News) — The police chief of Bato, Catanduanes who drew the ire of netizens after saying the lesson from a Paranaque cop’s killing of a mother and son in Paniqui, Tarlac was that people should respect policemen has been sacked from his post.

PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Ildebrandi Usana confirmed Police Captain Ariel Buraga had been relieved over his violation of PNP policies on social media.

He said Bato, Catanduanes Mayor Juan Rodulfo also recommended the police chief’s relief.

According to Usana, the chief of police will still be investigated.

“Procedures pa rin po natin,” he said.

“Lesson learn (sic) kahit puti na ang buhok o ubanin na tayo eh matuto tayo rumespeto sa ating mga kapulisan. Mahirap kalaban ang pagtitimpi at pagpapasensya,” Buraga said in his now-deleted Facebook post after Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca shot dead Sonya Rufino Gregorio and her son, Frank Anthony, over “boga.”

“RIP Nanay and Totoy,” he added.

His comment did not sit well with netizens who flooded his post with comments.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. also slammed Buraga for his renark.