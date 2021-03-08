PNP: Authorities seize over P16 million worth of illegal drugs in Isabela; 2 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P16 million worth of suspected illegal drugs in Isabela on Saturday night.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police said also arrested during a buy-bust operation were Anwar Sindatoc, 54, of Las Pinas; and Elson Cabunyag, 43, of Manila.

The PNP said the two were nabbed after they sold undercover policemen two bricks of marijuana worth P31,000.

The two suspects tried to escape but they were intercepted at a quarantine checkpoint.

The PNP said a subsequent operation yielded additional 125 bricks and four tubular packs of marijuana weighing 130 kilos worth P16 million, and three grams of shabu worth P20,400.

One caliber 45 Colt pistol with 7 live ammunition, M14 rifle live ammunitions, various ID cards, two cellphones and boodle money.

The suspects have been brought to the PNP Crime Laboratory for a drug test, and are facing criminal charges.

The PNP said the seized illegal drugs and other items are under the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.