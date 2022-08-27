PNP acquires over P900 million worth of mobility, firepower, IT equipment

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has acquired over P900 million worth of mobility, firepower, and IT equipment.

According to the PNP, the P969,904,051.40 million worth of equipment included 10 4×2 patrol jeeps, 36 4×4 personnel carriers, 8358 pistols, 34 light machine guns, 884 tablets, 2005 helmets, 4900 rifles and more.

PNP Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said the funds were sourced from fund allotments of Capability Enhancement Programs, a Congress -induced initiative appropriation in 2021 and a trust receipt in 2018.

“As we continue to mobilize our police units through operational plans, strategic measures and other crime prevention and solution initiatives, I would like to note that it is also important to continuously upgrade our equipment to further strengthen our anticriminality campaign and other field operation strategies against illegal drugs, criminality, insurgency and terrorism,”Azurin said.