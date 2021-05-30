PNP: 9 members of Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group nabbed after armed encounter in Lanao del Sur

Several escape

(Eagle News) — Authorities nabbed nine alleged members of the ISIS-inspired Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group while several eluded arrest after an armed encounter in Lanao del Sur on Saturday, May 29.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police said Camaroden Tindug, Sabdullah Sarip, Oter Macaungun, Asnare Alisood, Alisood Dima, Sowaib Abdullah, Saaduden Adapun, Zaenal Abdulatip and Aleem Salih Pitiilan were nabbed after they engaged authorities who were out to arrest Faharudin H. Satar alias Abu Zacaria, 43, allegedly their leader.

Satar, the PNP said, had a standing warrant of arrest for murder and attempted murder.

It was unclear if Satar was in the area when the police arrived or if Satar managed to escape.

The PNP said two others, however, alias Abu Dimam and Abu Khalifa, managed to escape.

Confiscated from the suspects were one carbine, two M16 rifles, two çal. 45 pistols with mags loaded with live ammo, two base radios, six portable radios, 13 cellphones, one laptop, two USBs, one fired cartridge and one slug of cal. 45, wallet containing P1, 900, a finance record book that also contained a list of personalities, sketches, IDs, documents and other subversive materials, the PNP said.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said criminal charges will be filed against the suspects.

“Ang ating kampanya kontra terorismo ay isa sa ating pangunahing sinusulong na community cleanliness sa ilalim ng ating Intensified Cleanliness Policy or ICP. Tayo ay umaasa na sa pamamagitan nito ay unti-unti na nating masugpo ang mahabang panahong problema sa insurhensya at terorismo sa bansa (Our campaign against terrorism is one of the primary thrusts of our community cleanliness program under the Intensified Cleanliness Policy or ICP. We hope that through this, little by little, we can stop the long-standing insurgency and terrorism in our country),” Eleazar said.