PNP: 52 trafficked women rescued in Pampanga

Rape suspect nabbed in separate operation

(Eagle News) — Fifty-two trafficked women were rescued by authorities on Thursday, while a rape suspect was arrested in a separate operation, in Pampanga, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP said arrested during the rescue were the five individuals who were supposedly managing the prostitution den in Mabalacat.

The suspects were identified as Prince Cedrick Galang, 24; Lauren Sta. Iglesia, 24; Hazzel Sanchez, 28; Alysa Bautista, 21; and Meli Ngo, 58.

Confiscated from the den and the suspects was cash amounting to P20520, one money counting machine, one desktop computer. and two logbooks, among others, the PNP said.

The suspects are facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 10364 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

Meanwhile, also in Mabalacat, the PNP said Rishav Kumar, 25, an Indian national, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Katrina Nora S. Buan-Factora, presiding judge of the Family Court Branch 10 in Angeles City, for statutory rape.

No bail was recommended.

Kumar was brought to the Mabalacat District Hospital for medical examination and is now under the custody of the Mabalacat police “for documentation and proper disposition,” the PNP said.

“The PNP is determined to protect women and children from all forms of violence, especially against sexual abuse and exploitation,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.