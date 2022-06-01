PNP: 48-year-old man wanted for kidnapping nabbed in Cebu

(Eagle News)–Authorities arrested a 48-year-old man wanted for kidnapping, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Allan Nacorda Gemongala Sr. was nabbed in a manhunt operation in Barangay Canduman in Mandaue, Cebu on Monday.

Gemongala was nabbed by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 22 Judge Manuel Patalinghug for kidnapping on June 16, 2014.

No bail was recommended.

The PNP did not give additional details on the case.

“As the PNP successfully sustains the gains of our campaign against criminality, our police operatives on the ground will continue to expedite the arrest of these most wanted criminals who pose a threat to the security, peace and progress of our country,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao said.

Gemongala is under Cebu City’s Police Station 4 custody.