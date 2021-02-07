PNP: 40-year-old man with at least six outstanding arrest warrants for estafa nabbed

(Eagle News) — The police have arrested a 40-year-old man with at least six outstanding arrest warrants, the Philippine National Police said over the weekend.

The PNP said Enrich Labucay was nabbed by joint elements of the San Juan del Monte, Bulacan police station, the 1st and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company-Bulacan Provincial Police Office, and the 30th Mobile Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion-3 and 24th Special Action Company in Central Luzon by virtue of the warrants issued by different courts.

All the warrants were for estafa.

Many of them were issued by courts in Bulacan.

The police said Labucay, a resident of Bacoor, was also being probed by the local police there.

“I commend our operatives for doing a great job in arresting wanted persons and for putting fugitives and lawless elements behind bars,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.