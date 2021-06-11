PNP: 3 killed in Cebu buy-bust; P68 million worth of shabu seized

(Eagle News) — Three drug suspects were killed in a buy-bust operation in Cebu on Thursday, June 10, and seized P68 million worth of shabu, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Levon and two unidentified male cohorts were shot dead in the operation in Talisay City around 9 p.m.

Recovered at the crime scene were 10 large packs containing suspected shabu weighing around 10 kilograms, one black traveling bag, one silver Toyota Vios, one long and two short firearms.

The PNP said the confiscated items were submitted to the PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 7 Office for documentation and “proper disposition.”

“The Philippine National Police remains steadfast, under the PNP Intensified Cleanliness Policy, in fighting the bigger war on illegal drugs without let-up. The PNP offers no compromise for anyone found to be involved in illegal drugs activities. We remain constantly working with PDEA to crush the real enemy”, PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.