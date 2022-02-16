PNP: 27-year-old drug suspect killed in ensuing gunfight with police in Cebu

Cohort escapes; P6.8 million worth of shabu seized

(Eagle News) — A 27-year-old drug suspect was killed after he allegedly engaged policemen out to arrest him in a gunfight in Mandaue City in Cebu over the weekend.

According to the Philippine National Police, an unidentified companion of Jomar Espinoza managed to escape authorities in the buy-bust operation in Purok Kiring in Barangay Casili.

Seized from the suspects, however, the police said, were P6.8 million worth of shabu.

Also recovered were one caliber .38 revolver, five fired cartridge cases of a caliber 9mm, one fired cartridge case of a caliber .38, one backpack and one helmet.

The PNP said Espinoza was only hurt after the gunfight but was declared dead on arrival at the Eversley Child Sanitarium.

His companion, meanwhile, escaped onboard a motorcycle and is now the subject of a manhunt operation.

“Tayo ay patuloy na nananawagan sa ating mga kababayan na itigil na nila ang pagbenta ng iligal na droga sapagkat ito ay salot sa lipunan na sumisira ng buhay at kinabukasan,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.