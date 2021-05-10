PNP: 2 killed, 2 hurt in armed encounter in Lanao del Norte

(Eagle News) — Two were killed while two others were hurt during an armed encounter in Lanao del Norte over the weekend, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP identified the fatalities as Special Action Force member, Police Corporal John Oliver Rodriguez and Naen Ampatua Tumog.

Rodriguez was part of a group of policemen from the elite PNP unit who were out to serve a search warrant for Tumog’s home in Barangay Rebucon on Saturday.

The armed encounter ensued after Tumog fired at the authorities instead, prompting the police to retaliate, the PNP said.

Also injured during the incident were Police Corporal Michael Aidan Troy Abella and Patrolman Cris Daryl Dolo.

The PNP said recovered from Tumog was one caliber 5.56mm M16 rifle with bandolier and a number of magazines and ammunition.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar mourned the death of Rodriguez, calling him a “hero.”

“Losing a policeman like Police Corporal Rodriguez is truly a great loss to our organization,” Eleazar said.

He said the PNP would honor Rodriguez by ensuring his family was well taken care of.

He also assured assuring Abella and Dolo of medical and financial assistance.