PNP: 2 cops killed, four others wounded in NPA-perpetrated IED blast in N. Samar

(Eagle News) — Two policemen were killed and four others were injured on Saturday, Nov. 20, in an explosion in Northern Samar the police said had been caused by an improvised explosive device from members of the New People’s Army.

The PNP did not identify the casualties in the incident in Barangay Lonoy, Gamay town at 7 a.m. pending notification of their plight to their respective families.

According to the PNP, the policemen were undergoing a Special Action Force Commando Course (SAFCC) when they were alerted by the local Barangay Information Network about the presence of armed men in the community, prompting them to go to the area.

The police had an encounter with the undetermined number of NPA members, the PNP said, before the explosion.

The PNP Air Unit provided air support and helped evacuate the personnel while military forces from the Philippine Army 803rd Brigade provided combat support.

“Pursuit operations will continue without let-up against these criminals while I ordered police forces in the area to establish more checkpoints and prevent the possible escape of the fleeing terrorists,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.

“We will make sure that justice will be served, and the deaths of our fellow law enforcers will not be in vain,” Carlos added.