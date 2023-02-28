Ping Remulla takes oath as representative of Cavite’s 7th district

(Eagle News) — Crispin Diego “Ping” Remulla took his oath as Cavite’s seventh district representative on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

This was following his win in a special election held after his father, Jesus Crispin Remulla vacated the seat.

The elder Remulla had been appointed Justice Secretary by President Bongbong Marcos.

The younger Remulla, who had been elected provincial board member last year, garnered 98,474 votes in the special elections, according to the Commission on Elections.

This was 66.67 percent of the total number of voters, the Comelec said.

Of those who ran against him, independent candidate Jun Sagun was his closest rival, garnering 46,530 votes.

Lito Aguinaldo and Mike Santos, meanwhile, got 1,610 and 1,068 votes, respectively, according to the poll body.