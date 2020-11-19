Pili, Camarines Sur municipal trial court physically closed until Dec. 2

(Eagle News)–The municipal trial court of Pili, Camarines Sur is physically closed until December 2.

A memorandum from presiding judge Maria Gracia Pascual Valenciano said the temporary closure, which started on Nov. 18, was after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 based on swab test results.

The swab test was conducted on Nov. 17, after the individual was admitted to a private hospital in Naga and diagnosed with pneumonia.

All staff shall undergo swab testing in coordination with the local government unit if it has a free program and undergo a strict home quarantine, the judge said.

Should anyone test positive, the judge said the results shall be disclosed to the Office of the Deputy Court Administrator.

Any staff member who tests positive shall not report for work, she said.

She said contact tracing shall be conducted covering the period seven days before Nov. 18.

The court can conduct videoconferencing for cases and shall be accessible via its official email address.