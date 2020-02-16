PHL military lauds Oriental Mindoro initiative to hold localized peace talks with NPA

(Eagle News)–The Philippine military has hailed Mindoro Oriental’s efforts to hold peace talks with New People’s Army rebels there.

In a statement, 2nd Infantry Division commander Major General Arnulfo Marcelo B. Burgos Jr. said the Oriental Mindoro Provincial Peace and Order Council’s initiative was “crucial and necessary.”

“Localized peace talks will directly address the distinct social issues prevailing in every area,” he said.

Earlier, the government urged the conduct of localized peace talks to address NPA insurgency.

President Rodrigo Duterte has urged Communist Party of the Philippines founder Joma Sison, who is in exile in The. Netherlands, to come home so they could talk peace.

Sison, however, has declined the offer.