PHL drops to 26th spot among nations with most COVID cases; Indonesia tops ASEAN with most virus infections

(Eagle News) — The Philippines dropped to rank no. 26 from last month’s 19th spot in terms of the most number of COVID-19 cases in the country as fewer cases were reported here compared to other countries.

According to the Johns Hopkins University virus dashboard, the country dropped several rungs from the ladder of top countries with the most cases across the globe. It has 412,097 cases as of past noon Thursday, Nov. 19. This came about amid typhoon evacuations that saw thousands of families forced to live in cramped evacuation centers amid successive strong typhoons that hit the country. If this condition would have an effect in terms of rise in number of cases, this is still be seen in the next few weeks.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines is also no longer the top country with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Indonesia with 478,720 cases as of Thursday is now the ASEAN country with the most virus cases. Indonesia is ranked 21st among countries with top COVID-19 cases. It is also the top ASEAN country with the most number of COVID-19 related deaths with 15,403 fatalities. The Philippines, on the other hand, has recorded 7,957 deaths.

On Oct. 10, the Philippines was at the 19th spot globally in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. It was logging in more than 2,000 cases per day then. At that time, it was also the leading ASEAN country witht the most virus cases, a spot which it had since August 7, after it overtook Indonesia in terms of total COVID-19 cases then.

Based on Johns Hopkins University’s updated dashboard, the United States still has the most number of COVID-19 infections with 11,527,483 confirmed cases, followed by India with 8,958,483 cases, and Brazil with 5,945,849 cases.

The US also remained to be the country with the most number of COVID deaths at more than a quarter of a million or 250,520 to be exact as of Thursday, Nov. 19.

There are 24 countries with virus deaths which are more than 10,000, with US and Brazil topping the list with 250,520 deaths and 131,578 deaths respectively. India is close to having 100,000 fatalities. As of Thursday, Nov. 19, it has recorded 99,528 deaths.

Over-all, the global COVID-19 cases have reached 56,247,982, while virus deaths worldwide reached almost 1.35 million.

-Top 30 countries with most COVID cases-

The following are the top 30 countries with the most number of COVID-19 cases (with the number of cases indicated before the country) based on the Johns Hopkins University virus dashboard as of past 2 p.m. (PHL time):

11,529,802 US

8,958,483 India

5,945,849 Brazil

2,115,717 France

1,975,629 Russia

1,525,341 Spain

1,434,004 United Kingdom

1,339,337 Argentina

1,272,352 Italy

1,218,003 Colombia

1,015,071 Mexico

939,931 Peru

867,484 Germany

801,894 Iran

772,823 Poland

757,144 South Africa

586,522 Ukraine

545,787 Belgium

534,558 Chile

526,852 Iraq

478,720 Indonesia

475,284 Czechia

468,900 Netherlands

438,795 Bangladesh

425,628 Turkey

412,097 Philippines

383,743 Romania

365,927 Pakistan

354,208 Saudi Arabia

326,331 Israel

(Eagle News Service)