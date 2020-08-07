PHL leads ASEAN with most COVID cases as numbers rise to 122,754, overtaking Indonesia

PHL COVID-19 cases even surpass numbers from previous COVID epicenter China

(Eagle News) – The country’s total COVID-19 cases rose to 122,754 on Friday, Aug. 7, as an additional 3,379 confirmed cases were added from the report of 89 certified laboratories.

With this number, the Philippines officially becomes the country in Southeast Asia with the most COVID-19 cases, overtaking previous frontrunner Indonesia which only has 118,753 cases. Singapore is the third ASEAN country with the most COVID-19 cases, but has much fewer number of cases at only 57,465.

The Philippines ranked 22nd among countries with the most COVID-19 cases, immediately after Iraq which is at 21st place, and Germany at 20th place. It even surpassed Canada which is ranked 23rd with 120,387 cases, based on the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) virus dashboard as of 4:34 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 (PST)

The country even has more cases that China where the COVID-19 originated. China is currently 29th among countries with the most COVID cases.

Malacanang spokesperson Harry Roque, in a press briefing on Friday, said that the rising number of confirmed infections reported in the country was a result of increased targeted mass COVID-19 testing being done in the country, where daily virus tests reached over 35,000.

-PHL active cases rise to 53,734, mostly mild cases-

In the Philippines, active cases rose to 53,734. These are the cases where the number of recoveries and deaths have already been subtracted. Most of these active cases, 91.4 percent, are mild; 7.3 percent are asymptomatic; severe cases were 0.7 percent, while critical cases are 0.5 percent.

Most of the new cases, again, came from Metro Manila with 1,846 cases. This is followed by Rizal with 314 cases, Laguna with 276 cases, Cavite with 145 cases, and Quezon with 66 cases.

The country has a total of 66,852 recoveries so far, with the addition of 96 on Friday.

COVID-19 related deaths also rose to 2,168, with the addition of 24 reported deaths which occurred at various times since March. Of the deaths added, only one happened this month, based on the DOH’s data.

Confirmed virus cases worldwide topped 19 million, with COVID related deaths reaching more than 715,000 as of Friday, Aug. 7.

The United States is still the country with the most COVID-19 cases recording over 4.8 million infections. It also has the most virus-related deaths at 160,104.

(Eagle News Service)