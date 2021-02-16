PHL COVID-19 cases reach 552,246; 45 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 552,246 after the Department of Health reported 1391 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 28926 were active.

Of these, 87.1 percent were mild, 6.7 percent asymptomatic, 2.7 percent critical, 2.6 percent severe, and 0.85 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 511796, with the addition of 45 ones.

Seven additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 11524.

The government is gearing up for a COVID-19 national vaccination program aimed at inoculating 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

The government has confirmed the UK variant of the COVID-19 virus was now in the country.

On Tuesday, it said 40 of the 44 UK variant cases in the country had recovered from COVID-19.