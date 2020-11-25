PHL COVID-19 cases reach 422,915; recoveries rise to 386,955

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 422,000 mark on Wednesday, Nov. 25, after the Department of Health reported 1202 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 422,915 total cases, 27745 were active.

Of these, 83.7 percent were mild, 8.2 percent asymptomatic, 5.1 percent critical, 2.7 percent, and 0.27 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 137, Quezon City with 68, Batangas with 59, Laguna with 54, and Cavite with 47.

Recoveries rose to 386955 including the 183 additional ones.

Thirty-one additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8215.

COVID-19 cases in the country have been declining, the DOH said.

It reminded the public, however, to continue implementing health protocols, noting that a spike in COVID-19 cases could still take place.