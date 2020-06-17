PHL Army seizes high-powered firearms, ammo in separate ops vs rebels in Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Army has seized high-powered firearms and ammunition in separate operations against rebels in Mindanao.

The Army said AK47 rifle, an M14 rifle, an M16 rifle, an M1 Garand rifle were recovered by the 23rd Infantry Battalion from Sitio Likudon Barangay Kamanikan Gingoog City, Misamis on Thursday, June 11.

Also recovered were communication devices such as cellphones and a laptop.

The Army said the high-powered firearms and other items were recovered after two rebels, who surrendered earlier that day, disclosed the location.

On June 14, the 25th Infantry Fireball Battalion of the 10th Infantry Agila Division recovered one AK47 rifle, one M653 rifle, two M16 rifles, two AK47 magazines, and several rounds of ammunition in consecutive encounters against the New People’s Army in Barangay Tapia, Montevista, Compostela Valley in Davao de Oro.

This was after the troops exchanged fire for about 20 minutes with more or less ten rebels belonging to the Southern Mindanao Regional Command, and another rebel group for another ten minutes.

Also recovered were three motorcycle units, five containers filled with milled rice, and some personal belongings.

Pursuit operations are ongoing.

“The Philippine Army continues to intensify its Internal Security Operations in order to incapacitate rebel groups from harming innocent civilians, while promoting the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program or E-CLIP for those who wish to surrender,” the Army said.