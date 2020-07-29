PHL Ambassador to the US greets Iglesia Ni Cristo on 106th anniversary

(Eagle News) — Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez sent his greetings to the Iglesia Ni Cristo on the occasion of the Church’s 106th anniversary.

In his video greetings, Ambassador Romualdez notes how the Church had fostered “a sense of connectedness that empowers and gives hope during this time of crisis” among its members, and thanked the Church for the help it had extended to various communities around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We appreciate the humanitarian work and socio-civic contribution of the Iglesia Ni Cristo most especially during these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic that has greatly affected Filipinos in the Philippines, the United States, and all over the world,” he said.

He also acknowledged the Filipino communities in the United States “for embodying the spirit of Bayanihan” in trying to overcome the pandemic.

“Truly it is our faith that will help us get through these difficult times,” Ambassador Romualdez said.

He also acknowledged the international membership of the Church Of Christ which has now spread in 158 countries and territories.

(Eagle News Service)