PHL adds 1,776 new COVID cases; total cases reach 465,724

(Eagle New) – Total COVID cases in the country reached 465,724, but majority of these, at 92.4 percent have already recovered, according to the latest data from the Department of Health on Thursday, Dec. 24.

The additional cases reported on Thursday reached 1,776, which is way above the previous day’s (Dec. 23) additional cases of only 1,196.

The areas with the highest number of new cases are Quezon City (128 cases), Davao City (121 cases), Rizal (94 cases), Samar (57 cases), and Bulacan (56 cases).

The DOH said that total COVID recoveries so far reached 430,490. On Thursday, 533 persons recovered.

Total COVID deaths reached 9,055, with only seven virus fatalities reported on Thursday, Dec. 24.

The virus deaths compared to the total cases were only 1.94 percent, which the DOH said is lower compared with other countries.

The remaining active COVID cases are 26,179 comprising 5.6 percent of total cases.

However, DOH noted that most of these active cases, at 91.7 percent, are either mild or asymptomatic, meaning persons positive for COVID but do not exhibit symptoms.

Mild cases comprise 81.4 percent of total active cases, while 10.4 percent are asymptomatic.

The rest, 5.2 percent, are critical; 2.7 percent are severe, while 0.34 percent are considered moderate cases.

(Eagle News Service)