PHIVOLCS warns of increase in activity of Bulusan volcano

Alert level 0, however, still in place over volcano

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has warned of an increase in activity in Bulusan volcano.

PHIVOLCS issued the advisory after 29 volcanic earthquakes were monitored in the volcano since 5 a.m. of October 6.

A short-term inflation of the general southern edifice of Bulusan was also monitored since April.

Over 200–or 279 tons per day of sulfur dioxide emission– were also monitored last September 29.

According to PHIVOLCS, a weak to moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes could also be observed at the crater, while a a very weak emission of white steam-laden plumes was also monitored at the northwest vents.

“The increased seismic activity and short-term ground deformation are likely caused by shallow hydrothermal processes beneath the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

Despite the increase in activity, PHIVOLCS said an alert level 0 will remain over Bulusan.

It said, however, that this would be subject to change should the activity persist.

It reminded local government units and the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is currently monitoring Bulusan Volcano’s condition and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholder,” PHIVOLCS said.