PHIVOLCS: Small phreatomagmatic burst monitored in Taal

(Eagle News) — A small phreatomagmatic burst was monitored in Taal, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Wednesday, December 7.

According to PHIVOLCS, the small eruption in the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, lasted for one minute.

Sulfur dioxide flux was monitored at 2115 tons / day.

A weak steam reaching 600 meters high was also seen in the volcano.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into Taal Volcano Island or the Permanent Danger Zone especially the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures.

Occupancy of and boating on Taal Lake is also banned.

PHIVOLCS also warned against flying aircraft close to the volcano.