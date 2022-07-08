PHIVOLCS: Seven volcanic quakes monitored in Kanlaon in past 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Seven volcanic earthquakes have been monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also detected in the volcano was a 100-meter-tall moderate steam plume.

Sulfur dioxide flux is pegged at 150 tons per day.

PHIVOLCS said the volcano’s edifice is also slightly inflated.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone.

Pilots are also advised against flying near the volcano.

On July 5, volcanologists warned of a possible phreatic eruption of the volcano straddling Negors Occidental and Negros Oriental, noting heightened seismic activity.