PHIVOLCS says no tsunami threat to PHL following strong Vanuatu earthquake

(Eagle News) — There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued the advisory following a strong earthquake that struck Vanuatu on Tuesday.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 6.7, struck 59 kilometers west of Port Vila.

According to PHIVOLCS, the earthquake hit at 8:49 a.m., Philippine time, and had a depth of 14 kilometers.

Media reports said the quake struck only hours after a 4.9-magnitude one hit the island.

No other information was available.