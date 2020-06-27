PHIVOLCS says 7 volcano-tectonic quakes, moderate emission of plumes monitored at Kanlaon; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Seven earthquakes and moderate plume emission have been monitored at Kanlaon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Saturday, June 27.

PHIVOLCS said the quakes on the western flanks of the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were volcano-tectonic, and were monitored within a 24-hour period.

The moderate emission was of white steam-laden plumes that rose 200 meters, PHIVOLCS said.

On June 24, sulfur dioxide emitted was measured at an average of 237 tons.

According to PHIVOLCS, a slight deflation of the lower and mid slopes since January 2020 and continuing deflation on the lower slopes and inflation on the mid slopes since April 2020 indicate that “hydrothermal or magmatic activity is occurring beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that on alert level 1, Kanlaon is “at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

PHIVOLCS reiterated for entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) to be strictly prohibited.

Pilots should also avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit, it said.

PHIVOLCS said it was closely monitoring Kanlaon volcano’s activity “and any new development will be relayed to all concerned.”

Earlier, PHIVOLCS said it was “keeping a close watch” over the volcano in Negros after a series of earthquakes was recorded there.