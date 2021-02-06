PHIVOLCS retains alert level 1 on Kanlaon as 5 volcanic quakes, sulfur dioxide emission monitored

(Eagle News) — Five volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, was sulfur dioxide emission.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 467 tons on January 31.

PHIVOLCS said inflation was reported on various sectors of the volcano, which “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring deep beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, the volcano “is at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

The local government units and the public were reminded about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ).

Civil aviation authorities were also told to advise pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.